Harold Craig, Jr.
POUGHKEEPSIE - Harold Hefner Craig, Jr., 91 of Poughkeepsie, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at home. Harold owned his own business, Craig's Electric for many years and worked for Electrical Union Local #363. He raised horses and pheasants at Craig's Corral on Salt Point Tpke. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Trout and Game Club, Poughkeepsie Elks #275 and the American Legion John Livingston Post #1466.
Born on July 27, 1927 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Harold Hefner Craig, Sr. and Olive Louise Price.
He married Magaretta (Rita) Becker on November 21, 1948. Mrs. Craig passed away in July 2008.
Harold is survived by his three daughters, Linda Brill and her husband Vincent of Midlothian, VA, Lois Craig Cameola and her husband Larry of New York City, and Susan Wells and her husband David of Chesterfield,VA; two sons, David Craig of Pleasant Valley and Jeffery Craig of Millbrook; four grandchildren, Holly Brill, Jessica Lovelace, Sara Lovelace and Kevin Craig; three great grandchildren, Makayla, Tessler and Aston; and one brother, Ronald Craig of Poughkeepsie. He was predeceased by his son Harold H. Craig III in 2015.
Visitation and services will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 1-3 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley.
Memorial donations may be made in Harold's memory to Pleasant Valley Trout and Game Club, 1208 Salt Point Tpke., Salt Point,NY 12578 and Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie,NY 12603. Harold and his family were greatly blessed by Hospice during his illness and our mother's.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019