Harold H. Ekblom
Red Hook - Harold Hugo Ekblom, 87, a longtime Red Hook resident, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born December 12, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Walter and Annie (Medford) Ekblom.
Harold is survived by three sons, Keith Ekblom and wife, Katherine Delarosa of Kerhonkson, NY, Mark Ekblom of Wisconsin and Matthew Ekblom and wife, Alicia Jo Ekblom of Idaho; his sister, Sandra Caso of Tivoli, NY; and his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; in addition to extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Harold is predeceased by three siblings, Johnny, Tommy and Yvonne.
Harold spent his career as a flooring carpenter and worked for various companies and individuals including David Rockefeller, Ernest Medford and the Smiley Brothers (Mohonk Mountain House). One of his last and most rewarding job was as a steward for Mrs. Roger Yaseen and family.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2PM to 5PM. Prayers will be offered at 4:30 by Pastor Frank Cirone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Harold's memory to the Red Hook Community Center. You are able to do so by going to https://redhookcommunitycenter.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020