Harold "Harry" J. McGrade, Jr.
Grasonville Maryland - Harold J. McGrade, Jr., known as Harry, of Grasonville, MD (formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY), passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2019.
Harry was born July 22, 1939 in Danbury, CT and on November 16,1963 he married Charlene Casaburo.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a 1st Lieutenant prior to starting his career at IBM where he retired after 30 years. He especially loved sports cars, golfing, scuba diving and being with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene McGrade, his son, Hal McGrade and wife Katrina of New Orleans, LA, his daughter Tara Huber and husband Tom of Severna Park, MD, his four grandchildren, Sarah, David, Jake and Delaney, his sister Kathy Greiner and husband Charles, his niece and nephew Chuck and Mary. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Katherine McGrade.
Calling hours will be held from 2pm-4pm on Sunday, June 9th at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Wheelchair accessible entrance located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St. Services and burial are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 5, 2019