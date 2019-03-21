Harold J. Pectal



Poughkeepsie - Harold J. Pectal, 86, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



A lifelong resident, he was born in Poughkeepsie on February 17, 1933 to the late Edith Pectal.



Harold retired from the City of Poughkeepsie where he was a heavy equipment operator.



He was an avid Yankee fan and also enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.



If he wasn't with his family he could be found at the Transfer Station hanging out with his buddies, on the front porch or in his shed sorting bottles and drinking sweet tea.



He joked for many years about having the keys to the City. He loved Elvis and would sing silly songs just to make people laugh.



Harold is survived by his children; Nina Hein, daughter, of New Paltz, NY; Cristal and Michael Hammond, daughter and son-in-law, of Highland, NY, as well as his grandchildren, Sean Hammond, Jessica Hammond, Paul Hammond and Warner Hein.



Additionally, surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.



In addition to his mother, Harold was predeceased by his brothers Frank, Kenneth and Joseph Pectal, his sisters Viola Gawrlyczik and Eileen Smalley and his son-in-law Warner Hein, Jr.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00am in the Funeral Home and burial will follow in Union Cemetery.



For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019