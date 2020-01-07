|
|
Harold L. Kenyon
Salt Point - Harold L. Kenyon, 85, from Salt Point, died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Baptist Home at Brookmeade, Rhinebeck.
Born on April 29, 1934, in South Otselic, NY, he was the son of Sanford and Lois Kenyon. He married his wife of 61 years, Marjorie Haskins, on September 27th, 1958 in DeRuyter, NY. Marjorie survives at home.
Harold was an avid gardener and grew beautiful vegetables and flowers. In his youth, he was a member of Future Farmers of America, and a volunteer fireman.
Prior to retirement, Harold was a NY State Dept. of Corrections officer. He retired after 26 years from the Hudson Correctional Facility.
Harold is survived by his wife Marjorie, of Rhinebeck; his children, Douglas Kenyon and wife, Colleen, of Red Hook, Pamela Snider and husband, Andrew, of Austin, TX, and David Kenyon and wife, Kim, of Pleasant Valley; grandchildren: Richard Kenyon of Denver, CO, Steven Kenyon of Tivoli, Emily Coussens, Kendall Denham, and Abby Snider, all of Austin, TX, and Kyra and Austin Kenyon, both of Pleasant Valley; and great grandchildren: Logan Kenyon, Holden Coussens, and Kai and Kellan Denham.
Relatives and friends may call from 1 to 4 PM, on Sunday, January 12th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Graveside services are private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 9 Astor Dr., Rhinebeck, NY 12572 - ATTN: AWANA or Missions.
To send online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020