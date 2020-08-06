Harold L. Mangold
Hyde Park - Harold (Hal) L. Mangold, age 84, passed away at his home on August 4, 2020 in Hyde Park, New York. Hal fought a valiant battle against Alzheimer's and Dementia.
Hal was born January 5, 1936, in Poughkeepsie, New York as the only child of Margot and Harold Mangold. He married his soulmate, Marjorie A. Mangold (Bradley), on June 15, 1958 in Hyde Park. Hal was raised in Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park. He was a graduate of Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School (1953), Rider College, and Fordham Law School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and Marine Corp Reserves retiring as a Captain. He served terms on the board of the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, Roosevelt Vanderbilt Historical Association, Anderson School and as President of the Dutchess County Bar Association and President of the Dutchess County Magistrate's Association.
Hal attended Fordham Law School at night and worked as an insurance adjuster during the day. At the same time, Marge worked as a registered nurse as they raised their three children in a one-bedroom apartment in Yonkers, New York. After graduating law school, the family relocated to Hyde Park. He established the law firm of Mangold & Mahar with his friend, Thomas Mahar.
Hal practiced law for over 50 years in Dutchess County and retired as a partner from McCabe & Mack LLP. He served as a Hyde Park Town Justice from 1968 - 1977. He was an avid sailor and skier. He was known as "MC Extraordinaire" as the Master of Ceremonies for numerous Dutchess County functions. However, his primary hobby was hosting legendary parties with Marge at their residences. Those included an annual 4th of July, Christmas Eve, and Frivolous Sal's Last Chance Saloon. Hal would go out of his way to find a reason for a party. In the 1970s the Harvey Wallbanger cocktail was marketed as a popular drink. Relying on his USMC motto of "carpe diem," Hal threw a Harvey Wallbanger party complete with a bartender, t-shirts, and signage. In Hyde Park, he was commonly known as "The Judge", enhancing that reputation with his annual ride in the 4th of July parade on a bicycle built for two, wearing a different costume each year. Borrowing from Rowan & Martin's Laugh In, the bike was adorned with signage on the front, "Here comes the Judge", and rear, "There goes the Judge". Hal's life and career were all based on hustle. While attending Rider College in Trenton, New Jersey he would referee basketball games and give blood to afford baloney sandwiches. On Friday, he would hitchhike to Hyde Park to play drums in a band at night and work days at Molloy's Pharmacy, hitchhiking back to Trenton on Sunday. Legend has it his earnest hustle was occasionally rewarded with gratuitous transportation from New Jersey State Troopers to the New York border.
Fearless in his pursuit of adventure, at the age of 61 he drove a stock car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for 8 laps attaining at top speed of 125 mph.
Hal did it his way and for those fortunate to be along for the ride it was pure enjoyment.
Hal was predeceased by daughter, Tracy Amarosa; parents, Margot and Harold Mangold; mother-in-law, Esther Bradley; and father-in-law, Donald Bradley; and sisters-in-law, Anita Feller and Paula Plante.
Hal is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marge, son, Christopher (Dawn Sinelli); daughter, Patty (Victor Pecore); grandchildren, Alexis and Erica Pecore, Alessandra and Ava Mangold; son-in-law, Jay Amarosa; step-grandchildren, Kristen and Jason Amarosa; and great-grandchildren, Mason Pecore and Conner Marie Amarosa; brother-in-law, Gary Plante; and nieces, Jennifer and Kimberly.
The family is thankful for all the years of fun with the "Garden Street Gang" and his Curry Lane neighbors for the years of enjoyment and recently their support and care of Hal.
The family thanks Hudson Valley Hospice and his home health aide, Mel, for their compassionate care of Hal.
Due to the current public health issues, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.hvhospice.org
), or, the Alzheimer's Association
-Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.alz.org
)
Arrangements by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.