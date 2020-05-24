|
|
Harold "Jake" W. Schoonmaker
New Paltz - Harold "Jake" W. Schoonmaker, 88, of New Paltz, New York, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 23, 1932 in Ohioville, New York, he was the son of the late William John and Mary (Lewis) Schoonmaker.
On December 26, 1954, in Yonkers, New York, Jake married the love of his life, Evelyn Hangac. They had more than 65 years together before his passing.
He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954. He was awarded medals including; the Korean Service Medal, the U.N. Korea Medal;
The National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. In April 2018, he participated in an Honor Flight visiting Washington D.C. along with other veterans, commemorating their service to this country.
After returning from the military he worked for IBM as a Coordinator until his retirement in 1987.
Jake enjoyed many summers in the Adirondacks; camping, skiing, golfing and working on the family cabin. His volunteer work at Benedictine Hospital brought him great joy for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn (Hangac) Schoonmaker; his three daughters, Patricia Stefek and her husband, Paul of Ithaca, NY, Diane Wende and her husband, Juergen of Tillson, NY, and Christine Hall of New Paltz, NY; his grandchildren, Bryan Stefek and his wife, Becca of Harrisburg, and Heather Stefek of Nashville; his brother, William Schoonmaker of NC.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Warren Schoonmaker, and his sisters, Marie Moshier and Betty Saunders.
Due to the corona virus, services must be private at present.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Jake's name be made to the local food pantry of your choice.
Copleland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Jake's family with the arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2020