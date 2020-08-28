1/
Harriet May Lake
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet May Lake

Poughkeepsie - Harriet May Lake, (née DuBois) age 94, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie departed from this life on August 27, 2020, at her home.

Harriet was born on Feb 16, 1926 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Robert E and Edith (Duncan)DuBois. Harriet was one of seven children, Clifford (Mary) Smith, Dorothy (Vincent) Kobos, Robert (Helen) DuBois, Edith (Charlie) Hart, Kenneth (Midge) DuBois, and MaryAnn (Henry) Schmadel, all who predeceased her.

Harriet married Ronald F. Lake on July 12, 1946. He predeceased her on August 15, 1994.

Harriet attended Poughkeepsie schools and was a Switchboard Operator for NY Telephone Co in the 1950's. She later worked for many years for the Mayflower Shop in Poughkeepsie. Harriet left her employment when her first grandchild was born. She wanted to be available to babysit if she was needed. Her Grandchildren meant the world to her. She even babysat for her Great Grandchildren, nicknamed, "The Z-kids" well into her 80's.

Harriet was predeceased by her two sons, Ronald B Lake who died February 8, 2013 and an infant son Craig in 1958.

Harriet is survived by her Daughter Barbara Eldrid-Yerks and son in law James Yerks, her daughter in law Suzanne E Lake. She is also survived by her four grandchildren. Kimberly Ann (Joe) Patsey, Michael A Lake, Diana K (Gerald) Witter, and Jesse R Eldrid. She is also survived by her six great grandchildren, Zachery, Zoey, and Zinan Witter, Justin, Maggie, and Allison Patsey and a great-great granddaughter, Ronnie Mae Witter. Other survivors include twenty-five nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Harriet is also survived by her neighbors of twenty-six years, Mrinalina, Vishnu, Sonia, and Nikita Limaye who have been like family to her.

Relatives and friends may call on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 10am to 12pm. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 12pm with the Rev. Kregg Gabor, officiating. Burial will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Special thanks to her long-time care givers Pauline and Rose. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Harriets name to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or online at https://www.hvhospice.org/donate-now/. For online directions or to leave the family a condolence, please visit us at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweet's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved