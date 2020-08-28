Harriet May Lake
Poughkeepsie - Harriet May Lake, (née DuBois) age 94, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie departed from this life on August 27, 2020, at her home.
Harriet was born on Feb 16, 1926 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Robert E and Edith (Duncan)DuBois. Harriet was one of seven children, Clifford (Mary) Smith, Dorothy (Vincent) Kobos, Robert (Helen) DuBois, Edith (Charlie) Hart, Kenneth (Midge) DuBois, and MaryAnn (Henry) Schmadel, all who predeceased her.
Harriet married Ronald F. Lake on July 12, 1946. He predeceased her on August 15, 1994.
Harriet attended Poughkeepsie schools and was a Switchboard Operator for NY Telephone Co in the 1950's. She later worked for many years for the Mayflower Shop in Poughkeepsie. Harriet left her employment when her first grandchild was born. She wanted to be available to babysit if she was needed. Her Grandchildren meant the world to her. She even babysat for her Great Grandchildren, nicknamed, "The Z-kids" well into her 80's.
Harriet was predeceased by her two sons, Ronald B Lake who died February 8, 2013 and an infant son Craig in 1958.
Harriet is survived by her Daughter Barbara Eldrid-Yerks and son in law James Yerks, her daughter in law Suzanne E Lake. She is also survived by her four grandchildren. Kimberly Ann (Joe) Patsey, Michael A Lake, Diana K (Gerald) Witter, and Jesse R Eldrid. She is also survived by her six great grandchildren, Zachery, Zoey, and Zinan Witter, Justin, Maggie, and Allison Patsey and a great-great granddaughter, Ronnie Mae Witter. Other survivors include twenty-five nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Harriet is also survived by her neighbors of twenty-six years, Mrinalina, Vishnu, Sonia, and Nikita Limaye who have been like family to her.
Relatives and friends may call on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 10am to 12pm. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 12pm with the Rev. Kregg Gabor, officiating. Burial will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Special thanks to her long-time care givers Pauline and Rose. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Harriets name to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or online at https://www.hvhospice.org/donate-now/
. For online directions or to leave the family a condolence, please visit us at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.