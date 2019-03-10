|
|
Harrison "Brud" Dickson
VERBANK - Harrison "Brud" David Dickson passed away on March 6, 2019.
Born to Harrison M & Helen Tompkins Dickson on May 31, 1929, Brud was a lifelong resident of Verbank, NY. On March 6, 1960 he married Audrey Dorrer Dickson in the Lyle Memorial Federated Church in Millbrook.
Brud was a dairy farmer in Verbank for 38 years, proud to be the third generation to own the farm. He was a 75 year member of the Union Vale Grange, the Verbank UMC, and the Riverbank Banjo Band, where he proudly ran the sound board for over 18 years. He was also a former member of Dairymen's League, the USAF Ground Observer Corp., and the Union Vale Fire Department.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Audrey Dorrer Dickson, daughter Deborah Nowall, son-in-law Wilbur Nowall and grandchildren Devin & Kiana Nowall, Riner, VA. He also leaves behind his "adopted daughter" Danielle (Chuck) Sundberg, and "grandchildren" Julianna & Meredith Sundberg of Stanfordville, along with his most recently added "granddaughter," Keegan Goudie of Lagrangeville. He leaves behind a cousin and many nieces and nephews, along with friends too numerous to mention.
He was predeceased by his sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Gruber and Frances (Fran) Owens.
Brud enjoyed people and would not hesitate bending the ear of an unwary passerby for an hour or two. A favorite pastime was engaging in stimulating conversations with friends, and Brud will long be remembered for his humor, kind and caring ways, and generosity.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Union Vale Fire Department at 3373 Route 82, Verbank, NY 12585.
Calling hours will be Wednesday March 13, from 4-7 pm at the Allen Funeral Home,
3270 Franklin Avenue Millbrook, NY. A celebration of life will be held immediately afterwards. Anyone wishing to share a memory of Brud is welcome to speak at that time.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019