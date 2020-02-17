Services
Harry B. Heupler


1923 - 2020
Hyde Park - Harry B. Heupler, 96, a longtime Hyde Park resident, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.

Born October 30, 1923 in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Cornelius B. and Viola Howes Heupler.

He proudly served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II.

Mr. Heupler worked at Daystrom in Poughkeepsie and upon retirement, drove a school bus for the Hyde Park Central School District. In more recent years, he could often be found working behind the "lottery desk" at Molloy's Pharmacy in Hyde Park.

Harry was a communicant of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, where he also served as an usher for many years. He was also a longtime member of the Hyde Park Lions Club.

Always active, he enjoyed bowling in local leagues and playing golf. In his younger years, he played baseball for a St. Louis Cardinals' farm team, which probably explains his lifelong love of the St. Louis Cardinals. Harry continued to play baseball for as long as he could and in later years, played in a senior softball league well into his 60's.

On April 5th, 1947, at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, he married the former Helen M. Van Wey. Mrs. Heupler predeceased him on February 27, 2014.

He is survived by his two children, Diane Brayman of Hyde Park; Stephen Heupler and wife, Diana, of Red Hook; daughter-in-law, Susan Heupler, and husband, Roy Hall, of Hyde Park; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin, Melanie, Kristin, and Matthew; and nine great-grandchildren, Zoie, Evan, Kyle, Kadan, Kaia, Carson, Eliana, Crosby, and Emery.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Thomas J. Heupler, on September 6, 2003; and a sister, Doris Heupler.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, February 19th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Michael Palazzo at 11:30 am, Thursday, February 20th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Burial will follow in the family plot in Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.

In lieu of flowers, Harry's family respectfully requests memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (); the Hyde Park Lions Club, P.O. Box 58, Hyde Park, NY 12538; or the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.hvhospice.org).

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
