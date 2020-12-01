Harry B. Johannesen Jr.
Town of LaGrange - Harry B. Johannesen Jr., 82, of Poughkeepsie, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.
Born December 24, 1937 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Harry B. Johannesen Sr. and Catherine Gottschling Johannesen.
Harry was a Sheet Metal Worker with the Local 38 Sheet Metal Workers Union until his retirement in 1997.
He was a Life-Member, Past-Chief, and former Commissioner of the LaGrange Fire Department, and Life-Member of the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club.
Mr. Johannesen proudly served in the United States Naval Reserves.
On February 2, 1958 in Poughkeepsie, he married the former Joyce A. Harris. Mrs. Johannesen survives at home.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughter, Linda Cerbino, and husband, Carl, of Highland; son, Harry B. Johannesen III, of Westerly, RI; four grandchildren, Christopher, Corey, and Catherine Cerbino, and Matthew Johannesen; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Johannesen Sr.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial calling hours will be from 11 am to 1 pm, Friday, December 4th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Funeral services will take place at 1 pm with Fr. Chuck Kramer officiating.
Burial of his ashes will follow in the St. James' Churchyard, Hyde Park.
Masks will be required, and proper COVID precautions will be practiced.
Harry's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the LaGrange Fire District, 504 Freedom Plains Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com