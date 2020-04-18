Services
Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home
83 East Main Street
Pawling, NY 12564
(845) 855-3550
For more information about
Harry Hardisty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Hardisty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Harrison Hardisty


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Harrison Hardisty Obituary
Harry Harrison Hardisty

Pawling - Harry Harrison Hardisty, resident of Pawling, NY for 71 years, passed away at his home Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 93.

Born in Millerton, NY on July 3, 1926, he was one of two sons born to Harrison Harry Hardisty and Katherine Fitzpatrick. Harry grew up in Amenia with his brother, Lawrence (Larry.) After graduation Harry went into the Army in WWII and was a member of the 10th Mountain Division stationed in Italy and Austria from 1944-1946. Harry was a "mule skinner", loading the mules with supplies to travel over the mountains to our troops. After he was discharged, Harry married Angie Russotto in Pawling on September 26, 1948, and settled in Pawling; they have been married 71 years.

Harry was the chief night dispatcher for New York Central Railroad, later becoming Metro North, for 45 years. He was past president and a 49-year member of the Pawling Lions, and coached the Pawling Fire Department's Little League team for years, long after his sons outgrew it. He was a communicant of St. John's Church, Pawling and a long-time usher at the 7:30 Sunday mass, which he rarely missed, and was also a regular at the daily morning 8 AM mass. Harry also worked many years part-time for the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, Pawling, first with Gus Thomes, and later with John and Debbie Thomes, and with Dan and Chris Jowdy at the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home in Danbury. Harry was an invaluable asset to both, always the first to arrive, and the last to leave. When he finally retired, he was a hard, almost impossible, act to follow.

Harry will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Angie; two sons, Harry Jr and his wife Gay and Paul and his wife Donna; his brother, Larry; his four grandchildren, Theresa Hardisty and Christina Hardisty Fraundorfer and Christopher Hardisty and his wife Kellie and Anthony Hardisty and his wife Angela; four great-grandchildren, Ashton & Vincent and Lena & Chloe; several nieces and a nephew; and Graceful Home Care Services Rita & Keith and Laura & Christa who are like family.

Donations in Harry's memory may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -