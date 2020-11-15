1/
Harry Palmer
Harry Palmer

Wappingers Falls - Harry Palmer, a resident of Wappingers Falls, died on November 13, 2020. He was 63 years old.

He was born and raised in Beacon, the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Tomaselli) Palmer. Harry attended Beacon schools.

Harry is survived by his three brothers, Robert (Wendy) Palmer, Anthony (Diana) Palmer and Mark (Kim) Palmer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom he loved and enjoyed spending time with.

Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. Harry will be laid to rest next to his parents at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
