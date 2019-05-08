|
|
Harry Paul "Buzz" Browning
Conover, NC - Harry Paul "Buzz" Browning, age 84, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.
Born December 9, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, New York, he was the son of the late Harry Paul Browning, Sr. and Dora Belle Mitchell Browning Husted. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Eleanor Wigsten Browning.
Buzz was a graduate of High Point Central High School in 1953 and attended The School of Design at North Carolina State University. On October 23, 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, the former Eleanor Ada Wigsten in Pleasant Valley, New York. Buzz was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Newton. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Buzz had an exciting career in furniture design and enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally searching for ideas and wood for his designs. The family enjoyed camping and spending time together. After retirement, he devoted himself to woodworking and his unique award winning modern art.
Mr. Browning is survived by his son, Jeff Browning and wife Harriett of Southport, NC; daughter Mary Davis and husband Charles of Conover, NC; grandchildren 2nd Lt. Zachery Paul Browning and wife Keshia of Ft. Stewart, GA, Jessica Leigh Browning of Wilmington, NC, Sarah Davis Lucas and husband Jeff of Louisville, CO, Daniel Paul Davis of Raleigh, NC and Sophia Marie Davis of San Francisco, CA.; one great grandchild Elika Browning. He is also survived by sisters JoBerta Feroe of Burlington, NC, Angel Husted of Virginia and brothers Robert Browning of Indiana and Chester Husted of Maine, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, 56 Northwest Blvd. Newton, with Rev. Dr. David Roquemore officiating. Receiving of friends will follow after the service at Willis-Reynolds Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Missions of First Presbyterian Church, 701 N. Main Ave. Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be made to the Browning Family at : www.willisreynoldsfh.com.
The Browning family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Newton.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 8, 2019