Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hatty Butts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hatty S. Butts


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hatty S. Butts Obituary
Hatty S. Butts

Millbrook - Hatty S. Butts, 75, a lifelong area resident, died on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Butts was a custodian at Webutuck High School in Amenia for 15 years retiring in 2014. Born on October 24, 1943 in Wassaic, NY, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Chase) Wheeler. On July 8, 1961 in Wassaic, NY, she married Robert R. Butts, Jr. who survives at home.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Robert R. Butts III and his wife, Michelle, of Amenia, NY, Ricky A. Butts, Sr. and his wife, Cindy, of Pleasant Valley, NY and Brian M. Butts, Sr. and his wife, Betsy, of Amenia and five daughters, Nancy Cookingham and her husband, Robert, of Millerton, NY, Barbara Grady and her husband, Frank, of Millbrook, NY, Cindy Race of Millbrook, NY, Susan Whalen and her husband, Brian, of Wassaic, NY and Teresa Whalen and her husband, Kevin, of Wassaic, NY; a brother, Raymond Wheeler, Jr. of Amenia, NY and six sisters, Pauline Tarbox of Cornish, ME; Patricia Wilson of Dover Plains, NY; Juanita Donaldson of Salem, OR; Rachael Wheeler of Wassaic, NY; Sharon McEathron of Wassaic, NY and Helen Murphy of Florida. She was a beloved grandmother who is survived by 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brianna Race.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the funeral home. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now