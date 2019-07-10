|
Hatty S. Butts
Millbrook - Hatty S. Butts, 75, a lifelong area resident, died on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Butts was a custodian at Webutuck High School in Amenia for 15 years retiring in 2014. Born on October 24, 1943 in Wassaic, NY, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Chase) Wheeler. On July 8, 1961 in Wassaic, NY, she married Robert R. Butts, Jr. who survives at home.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Robert R. Butts III and his wife, Michelle, of Amenia, NY, Ricky A. Butts, Sr. and his wife, Cindy, of Pleasant Valley, NY and Brian M. Butts, Sr. and his wife, Betsy, of Amenia and five daughters, Nancy Cookingham and her husband, Robert, of Millerton, NY, Barbara Grady and her husband, Frank, of Millbrook, NY, Cindy Race of Millbrook, NY, Susan Whalen and her husband, Brian, of Wassaic, NY and Teresa Whalen and her husband, Kevin, of Wassaic, NY; a brother, Raymond Wheeler, Jr. of Amenia, NY and six sisters, Pauline Tarbox of Cornish, ME; Patricia Wilson of Dover Plains, NY; Juanita Donaldson of Salem, OR; Rachael Wheeler of Wassaic, NY; Sharon McEathron of Wassaic, NY and Helen Murphy of Florida. She was a beloved grandmother who is survived by 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brianna Race.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the funeral home. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 10, 2019