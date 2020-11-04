Heather Aileen Simpson-Johnson
Cairo - Heather Aileen Simpson-Johnson, age 48 years, of Cairo, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2020 due to complications with LUPUS.
She was born on May 12, 1972, to Deborah Simpson of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and Robert Simpson of Hyde Park, N.Y.
Heather attended Hyde Park Schools and was the owner and operator of Greene County Cleaners located in Cairo, N.Y.
In additions to her parents, Heather is survived by her husband Dondi, her daughter Aislin, five sons, Justin Douglas of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Matthew, Elijah, Darius, Mekhi Johnson all of Cairo, N.Y. She is also survived by her sister Shannon Simpson of Albany, N.Y., and three granddaughters Taylor and Brooklyn Johnson of Red Hook, N.Y. and Kaylee of Buffalo, N.Y., one grandson Kenneth Johnson Jr. of Buffalo, N.Y. Heather is also survived by a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, In Law Family and many friends.
She loved spending time with her family and friends.
A garden side memorial service and tree planting will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the home of Heather's Mother.
Heather will be greatly missed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross Street, Cairo, N.Y. 12413.
Condolences may be made at www.richardsfuneralhomeinc.net
.