1/1
Heather L. Moran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather L. Moran

Bronx - Heather L. Moran, 42, of the Bronx, NY, passed away suddenly at home. She was born on October 10, 1977 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of Raymond M. & Donna A. Sadowski Moran. She was a graduate of Springfield College in 1999 and received her Paralegal Certification from Marist College.

Heather was employed as a Sr. Litigation Paralegal for the firm of Smith, Buss & Jacobs of Yonkers, NY. She was a member of the American Bar Association. Heather will be dearly missed by her beautiful little son Kai, parents Donna & Ray and her only sister Cindy & her partner Rudi, aunts, uncles, cousins & co-workers, especially her very good friend & colleague Jeff & his family and also her many friends. A bright ray of sunshine has forever left our lives.

Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020, from 3-5PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Service will follow at 5 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be to: the Kai Moran Trust, c/o Smith Buss & Jacobs, LLP, Attn: Jeffrey D. Buss, Esq., 733 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved