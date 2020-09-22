Heather L. Moran
Bronx - Heather L. Moran, 42, of the Bronx, NY, passed away suddenly at home. She was born on October 10, 1977 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of Raymond M. & Donna A. Sadowski Moran. She was a graduate of Springfield College in 1999 and received her Paralegal Certification from Marist College.
Heather was employed as a Sr. Litigation Paralegal for the firm of Smith, Buss & Jacobs of Yonkers, NY. She was a member of the American Bar Association. Heather will be dearly missed by her beautiful little son Kai, parents Donna & Ray and her only sister Cindy & her partner Rudi, aunts, uncles, cousins & co-workers, especially her very good friend & colleague Jeff & his family and also her many friends. A bright ray of sunshine has forever left our lives.
Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020, from 3-5PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Service will follow at 5 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be to: the Kai Moran Trust, c/o Smith Buss & Jacobs, LLP, Attn: Jeffrey D. Buss, Esq., 733 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com