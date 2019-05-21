Services
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0380
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
Heather L. Morgan


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Heather L. Morgan Obituary
Heather L. Morgan

Beacon - Heather L. Morgan, a lifelong resident of Beacon, passed away on May 17, 2019 due to injuries sustained in a car accident. She was 36.

Heather was born in Beacon on September 15, 1982. She was a graduate of Beacon High School. Heather had worked for many years in the food service industry and always enjoyed the people she served and the friendships she made. The job she was best at and cherished above all else was that of Mom. Heather was a mother in every sense of the word to her children whom she loved and cared for endlessly. Her door was always open to everyone with a response of what's one more? Her tough but gentle soul, generous heart, abundant love and life of total self-giving will live on through her children.

Heather is survived by her mother, Becky Morgan; her biological father, Michael VanTassel; her father, Reggie Effort, III; her children, Nadiya, Askya, Emani, Sariah, Amaya and Maaliya Paulin; her step-son, Elijah Paulin; her sisters, Sarah Morgan and Regina Robinson; her aunts and uncles, Ronald Morgan, affectionately known as "Uncle Do-Wop" and wife, Linda, James Morgan and wife, Heather, Tim Morgan and wife, Gina, Thomas Morgan and wife, Mary-Ann, Mike Morgan affectionately known as "Uncle Dad" and his wife, Janet, Joseph VanTassel and wife, Charlene, Kevin VanTassel, Brian VanTassel, Craig VanTassel, Lynda Schnetzler and husband, Leo, Christine Hansen and Dawn VanTassel; her paternal grandfather, Joseph VanTassel; her grandmother, Pat "Nana" Effort; her aunt, Kendall Effort; her niece and nephew, Na'Yeli and Me'Khai Robinson; the father of her children, Lord Paulin; her mother-in-law, Ranysha Gantt; her sisters-in-law, Sharabia Paulin and Portia Gantt; her best friend, Maritza Anderson and numerous cousins and extended family.

Heather was predeceased by her son, Angel Paulin; her sister, Ashley Morgan; her maternal grandparents, James and Mildred Morgan; her paternal grandmother, Hazel VanTassel; her Aunt Brenda, affectionately know as Big Bren and her cousins, Robin Lynn and Ronnie Morgan.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, May 24 from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Beacon.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 21, 2019
