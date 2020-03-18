Resources
Heather Osterhoudt

Heather Osterhoudt Obituary
Heather Osterhoudt

Poughkeepsie - Heather Lynn Osterhoudt, 29, passed away on March 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital.

Heather was born on August 26, 1990 in Poughkeepsie. She was a loving mother, great sister and wonderful friend. Heather had a big heart and always tried to help anyone in need.

Heather is survived by her daughters, Kylie Osterhoudt and Aubrey Fitzgerald; her parents, Raymond and Ann Stanton; her sister, Holly Stanton; her grandparents, William and Gail Osterhoudt; her uncles Mark and William Jr.; her aunts, Veronica and Soraya; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Heather's life will be held in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Heather's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
