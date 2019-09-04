|
Heinrich "Henry" Mische
Rhinebeck - Heinrich "Henry" Mische passed away peacefully at Northern Dutchess Hospital on August 30, 2019. He was born to Erasmus and Josepha Mische (nee Thellian) on January 3, 1924 and grew up in Pogrelz, a remote village in the mountains of Slovenia. As a young man, he served in the military as a messenger and chauffeur for officers. He was wounded several times, captured, and held as a prisoner of war. For a few years after the war, he lived in a refugee camp. He then moved to Iowa to work on a farm and, later, to Queens to work as a tool and die maker. Henry married Elizabeth Gerhardt in 1954 and moved to Rhinebeck in 1968.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife; brothers Ferdinand, Albert, Johann, and Edward; sisters Elizabeth, Sophie, and Martha; and son-in-law, Carl McAteer. He is survived by his daughter, Linda McAteer; granddaughters Adrienne (married to Steven Santiago) and Melissa (married to Gary Ansell); great-grandchildren Zachary, Tyler, and Carly; much loved nieces and nephews; and his favorite neighbor, Little Henry.
The family wishes to thank all the rescue workers, doctors, nurses, and aides who cared for Henry over the years; as well as thank the many kind people who stopped traffic so that he could cross the street, helped him out of the car, cleaned the gutters so he wouldn't climb a ladder, and still visited him even though he could no longer hear what they were saying. If it weren't for them, he would not have been able to continue living independently.
Funeral arrangements will be made through Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebek.
A graveside service at the Cedar Hill Cemetery will be held in November.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 4, 2019