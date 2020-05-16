|
Heinz K. Grosse
Hyde Park, New York - Heinz K. Grosse 78 of Hyde Park passed away at Mid Hudson Regional Hospita on Tuesday May 12, 2020.
Born in Berlin, Germany on May 25, 2020 he was the son of the late Curt and the late Anna Bonnett Grosse.
On May 25, 1988 in Las Vegas, Heinz married Janet W. Wilmer.
Heinz was a Barber at Rafael's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie for many years.
Heniz loved to be outdoors, loved to Travel, play Golf and go to the Casinos and play in Poker Tournaments.
Heinz is survived by his wife Janet W. Grosse of Hyde Park, his daughters Heidi Orris of Mechanicsburg, PA., Connie Ashe of Connelly, NY., Casandra Vergre of Phoenix, AZ., six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren andhis sister Edith Kokkinis of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Heniz's life at a later day to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020