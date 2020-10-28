Helen A. Le Blanc
Poughkeepsie - Helen A. Le Blanc, 98, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on October 27, 2020 at the Pines of Poughkeepsie Nursing Home in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on July 26, 1922 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of John & Victoria Kara Urban. She attended local schools and married Lorne Le Blanc on August 10, 1947 in St. Joseph's Church, Poughkeepsie, NY. He predeceased her. Helen was a home maker and a loving mother and Aunt.
Survivors include her daughter: Mary Ann Le Blanc of Wappingers Falls, NY; sister-in-law: Arlene Urban of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother: John Urban; and sisters: Mary Somogyi and Gladys Crevino. There are no calling hours. Graveside services will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11AM in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. Memorial Donations may be made to: Greystone Programs, 700 South Drive, Suite 203, Hopewell Jct., NY 12533. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com