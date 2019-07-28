|
Helen Ackerman
PLEASANT VALLEY - Helen R. Ackerman, loving mother, grandmother, relative and friend, left this earth on July 19. 2019 having just celebrated her 84th birthday. Helen was a Dutchess County resident her entire life and a Pleasant Valley resident since 1966 when she and her husband built their forever home.
Helen was born on July 18, 1935 in Poughkeepsie, New York to William Melrose and Leona Ruth Curtis., one of three children. She attended Poughkeepsie schools, and set out in the workforce as early as she could. Helen spent many years working for Western Publishing Company. After spending a few years at home to raise her children, she went back to work for DCBOCES and then Dutchess County Probation Office. Upon her retirement from the county, to keep busy, she even did some stints at IBM and then the Woodstock 25th Reunion.
On September 7, 1958, Helen married E. Gordon Ackerman Sr. with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. Together, she and her husband raised two children who managed to survive the time of no helmets, no cell phones and drinking from the garden hose. She is survived by her children and their families. Her son, E. Gordon Ackerman Jr. is married to Deborah and they have a son, Ian Ackerman. Her daughter, Marcy Kolarik is married to Frank and together they have two daughters, Chelsea and Kristen Kolarik.
Helen enjoyed many things in this life. One of the things she enjoyed most was seeing and spending time with her family, being well aware of how precious time was. She enjoyed spoiling her children and grandchildren, always wanting to send them home with treats, goodies and whatever else she thought they might need or like. For many years Helen was involved in bowling leagues which brought fun and joy. Family vacations to the beach were a standard, and for a while, wintering in Florida was also a great time. During retirement, some of her favorite activities were Bingo and trips to the nearby casinos. There she enjoyed spending time with her friends and cherished their company. She will be missed.
A simple, graveside service will be held at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery on July 30, 2019 at 11 am.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019