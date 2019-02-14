|
Helen Arlene Riley
Sharon, CT - Helen A. Riley, 84, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her home in Sharon, CT. Helen worked for many years as an operating room technician at Sharon Hospital. She was also a homemaker and Hospice volunteer for nearly 25 years in the North West Corner.
Born July 18, 1934 in Sharon, CT she was the daughter of the late John and Florabelle (Hill) Murphy. She attended Immaculate Conception School in Amenia, NY and received operating room technician training in the 1960's. On March 9, 1953 at Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, she married Laurence C. Riley, Sr. Mr. Riley passed away June 1, 2015.
Helen was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard's Church in Sharon, CT and enjoyed talking with family and friends when they would call or stop in for a visit at her cozy home. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association and to the Sharon Fire Department for the kind care given to Helen when in need. She will be dearly missed by all.
Helen is survived by three sons; Laurence C. Riley, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Falls Village, CT, Timothy Riley and his companion Lisa of Colchester, CT and Kevin Riley and his wife Lisa of Lakeville, CT, a son in law; Tim Anderson, her sister; Margaret Murphy of Massachusetts, six grandchildren; Patrick, Kyle, Matt, Lauren, Alissa and Kara and several nieces and nephews and her caregiver Sarah Ackerman and many dear friends. Helen was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Marie Anderson and her grandson Todd Anderson and her siblings; Jack, Florabelle, Bertha, Ed Sr., Evelyn, Don, Ray and Carolyn.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10am at St. Bernard's Church in Sharon, CT. Father Francis Fador will officiate. A spring burial and graveside service will take place in April 2019 at Hillside Cemetery in Sharon, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association, 30A Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury, CT 06068 or the Sharon Fire Department, P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 14, 2019