Helen C. Reid



Poughkeepsie - Helen Reid, 99, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1919, the daughter of Magdalena and Matthew Wroblewski.



Helen attended St. Joseph's School and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1938 where she became fond of Reiding. She married Joseph Donald Reid at St. Joseph's Church on August 8, 1948. Helen graduated from Hudson River State Hospital School of Nursing in 1941 and completed her B.S. degree in nursing at Teachers College at Columbia University in 1943. She was a private duty nurse in New York City and then became a school nurse in the Hyde Park Central School District. Helen also was a member of the Hudson River State Hospital Nurses Alumni Association.



Helen was a wonderful mother to her children, Kevin and Kristyn. Having been raised as the youngest of six children, she dedicated her time to her immediate and extended family as well as her friends for her entire life. She had many interests during her lifetime: her love of golf, traveling, the theatre and the arts. She also embraced the history and beauty of the Hudson River Valley and actively enjoyed her life right up to her final days.



Helen was predeceased by her siblings Edward, William, John, Mary Wroblewski and Amelia Shultis. She was also predeceased by her husband, Don in 1982 and her son, Kevin in 1997.



She is survived by her daughter Kristyn Reid of Ocean Ridge, Florida and New York City. Helen's greatest joys were her grandchildren, Dylan Reid of Santa Cruz, California and Kara (Bobby) Henry of Washingtonville, N.Y. and her great-grandchildren, Ethan and Lily Henry. Helen also is survived by her niece, Ellen (Ted) Jacobs, and nephews Ed (Rhonda) Wroblewski and Peter (Joyce) Wroblewski. Helen loved her team of angels who provided devoted care, friendship, fun and happiness during the past several years.



Services will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11AM in the Chapel of The Community Mausoleum in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Entombment will follow.



Services will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11AM in the Chapel of The Community Mausoleum in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Entombment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie and Hudson Valley Hospice.