Helen Cambalik
Red Hook - Helen N. Cambalik, 88, a longtime resident of Red Hook, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She lived her final days as she lived the rest of her life: with grace, dignity, and a deep appreciation of the gift of every day.
Helen was born on August 14th, 1932 in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Kupso) Neceda. She always fondly recalled growing up in her Slovak neighborhood in Yorkville. On October 25, 1952, Helen married Bernard J. Cambalik in New York City and moved to the Hudson Valley where they raised their five children.
While raising her family, Helen worked for many years at the Astor Home for Children in Rhinebeck, starting in 1968 as a secretary and later becoming Assistant to the Personnel Director. In 1984, she left to become the Assistant Personnel Director at Cardinal Hayes Home for Children in Millbrook, where she worked until her retirement in 1998.
Helen's greatest joys in life were her faith and her family. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was an active member of the Church Choir for 25 years. Her home was the center of many joy-filled holiday and family celebrations, where her superb cooking and hospitality made everyone feel welcome and loved.
She is survived by her loving children: Christine Cambalik of Poughkeepsie, NY, Jeanne (Eric) Hoberg of Kennett Square, PA, William (Vickie) Cambalik of Mendon, NY, Cathleen (John) Sullivan of Medfield, MA, and Lawrence (Elizabeth) Cambalik of Highland, NY; her twelve beloved grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.
Her brother, John E. Neceda, predeceased her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 am at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Burial will be private following the funeral.
Helen requested that, in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in her memory to the Daughters of Charity, 226 E Lincoln Ave, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Alternatively, a donation may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
