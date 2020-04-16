|
|
Helen E. Jankovitz
Poughkeepsie - Poughkeepsie native and lifelong resident, Helen Jankovitz, age 92, died April 14th at Vassar Hospital. Helen was born February 12, 1928 to Peter and Elizabeth Jankovitz. The youngest of three siblings, Helen is survived by her sister Margaret Kara and was predeceased by her brother Peter Jankovitz. She is also survived by four nieces and nephews: Peter & Paul Jankovitz, Susan de Olde and Lynn Lucas. Another niece, Lisa McTamaney predeceased her. Additionally, Helen is survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Helen attended Nativity School and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School after which she enjoyed a long career in the employ of IBM retiring in 1980. Funeral services are private and interment will take place in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmilelrfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020