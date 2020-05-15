|
Helen Joy Douglass
Staatsburg - Helen Joy Douglass, 61, a lifelong Staatsburg resident, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh.
Born May 9, 1959 in Rhinebeck, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Joy Sharp Douglass. She was a 1977 graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School.
Helen worked in Print Services at IBM, Poughkeepsie for over 26 years, retiring in January 2018. In her retirement, she worked as a School Bus Monitor for the Hyde Park Central School District.
An avid bowler, she was a member of the Elks Sunday Morning Mixed League along with her husband, Greg. She also liked to crochet.
Helen will be missed by her "Thursday night friends" at Darby O'Gill's in Hyde Park.
On October 12, 1991 in Staatsburg, she married Gregory A. Staffa. Her husband survives at home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Michael Yambrick and wife, Ann, of Staatsburg; three daughters, Shalon Morris and husband, Vinnie, of Hyde Park, Jennifer Miller and husband, Chris, of Staatsburg, and Leeann Hoffman and husband, Bob, of Georgia; and eleven grandchildren, whom she loved to watch in "Meme's Pool."
She is also survived by her four brothers, Richard Douglass, and wife, Manuela, of NYC, David Douglass and wife, Mary, of Upstate NY, Larry Douglass and wife, Jennifer, of Crossville, TN, and Michael Douglass and wife, Tiffany, of Highland; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Lois Douglass, and Sherry Daniels.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours and cremation will take place at the convenience of the family.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, graveside services and burial of her ashes in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Helen's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.com)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020