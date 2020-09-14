1/
Helen K. Cordiano
1948 - 2020
Poughkeepsie - Helen K. Cordiano, a resident of Poughkeepsie, entered into rest Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 71.

Daughter of the late Hugo V. and Helen Muriel Mueller Cordiano, she was born October 31, 1948 in Rockville Centre, New York. Prior to her retirement, Helen worked as a tax clerk with the City of New York. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls and former member of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace. Helen enjoyed photography and crocheting. She was an avid scrabble player, liked playing bingo and loved her time at the casino where she was known to always break even.

Survivors include her siblings, Jean Marie Hughes and her husband, Robert of Lakewood, New Jersey, Richard Alan Cordiano of Moosic, Pennsylvania, John Joseph Cordiano and his wife, Carmen of Morris Township, New Jersey, and Kathleen Lombardo and her husband, Pasquale of Poughkeepsie; as well as twelve nieces and nephews and twenty great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Thursday, September 17 at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn.

In compliance with NYS guidelines, wearing masks and social distancing are required and capacity is limited. Attendees should be prepared for a possible waiting period.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Care Center, 965 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
