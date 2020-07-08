Helen KeenanEAST FISHKILL - Helen P. Keenan, 76, of Wappingers Falls, New York, passed away after a brief illness at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was surrounded by her family.Helen was born in the Bronx, New York on January 25, 1944 to the late Daniel Cahill and Mary Devaney. On February 29, 1964, she married Peter Keenan at St. Francis de Sales Church in Bell Harbor, New York.Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all. She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter, sister Mary and brothers-in-law, Dan and John (JD). She is survived by her sons: Sean (Mary Lou) Keenan of Poughkeepsie, NY, Chris (Jackie) Keenan of Wappingers Falls, NY, Brian (Anne) Keenan of New Paltz, NY, and Tim (Michele) Keenan of Poughkeepsie, NY; and 9 grandchildren: Peter, Christian, Brittany, Danielle, Kelly, Lia, Riley, Kasey and Brady.Helen's life was filled with excitement especially while raising four high-spirited boys. Helen and Peter devoted their lives to their children and taught them how to be kind, generous, loyal and respectful. While Peter was coaching their various athletic teams, Helen was their number one fan and found a way to attend all of their games.What made life meaningful for Helen were her nine grandchildren. Each grandchild held a special place in her heart, and she made sure that she spent quality time with each of them. She had sleepovers which included trips to the library, taking them to garage sales and flea markets, baking all kinds of tasty treats with them, going on day trips and vacations, and attending their various games, plays and graduations. Her love for them ran so deep and was returned to her in a way that only a grandchild could give.Helen also had a wide range of hobbies that included antiquing, baking, sewing, quilting, gardening and playing cards with her friends. Every year she would make Halloween costumes for the grandchildren and as they got older she would make custom quilts for all family members. Her claim to fame where her infamous chocolate chip cookies and no matter what event she attended she always had them in tow.Helen will never be forgotten as she was the glue that held the Keenan family together. From her silent laugh that would produce tears of joy to the subtle acts of kindness she would do for others. Yes, she is gone and is in heaven with her husband, but she filled a spot in everyone's heart that can never be replaced.Due to COVID-19 a private, family Mass is being held. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.