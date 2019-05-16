|
Helen L. Cappellini
Hyde Park - Helen Louise Cappellini, 72, of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Vassar Brothers Hospital on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Born in Poughkeepsie on January 5, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ingeborg Van Ackooy. Helen married Bob Cappellini on June 25, 1967; he survives at home.
Helen graduated from FDR High School in 1965 and attended Dutchess and Marist colleges. She worked for IBM, and H&R Block, and for many years owned and operated her own home-based tax preparation business.
Mrs. Cappellini was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed the simple things in life, a good book, a game of Mahjong, a day in the pool and time with family. She saw the positive in every situation, believing always in happy endings.
In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by her three children, Robert Cappellini and his wife, Kathi, of Gainesville, VA, and Lori and Michael Cappellini, both of Hyde Park; three sisters, Sharon Fallon of Holly Springs, NC, Cindy Avery of Fuquay Varina, NC, and Karen Jacoby of Cary, NC; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.
Helen was predeceased by her brother, Henry Van Ackooy Jr., in 2003.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm, Monday, May 20th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be at 11 am, Tuesday, May 21st at the Funeral Home. Rev. Jeffrey Koenig will officiate.
Burial will follow in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 16, 2019