Helen L. Horne Schaffer
Poughkeepsie - Helen L. Horne Schaffer 87 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away June 13, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
She was born May 6, 1932, to the late Alexander and Galdys Horne.
Mrs. Schaffer was a long time home health care aid who treated her patients like family, loved them and cared for them until the end.
Mrs. Schaffer was predeceased by her husband Charles "Slim" Schaffer. Sons Guy "Butch" Horne, Jeffrey Schaffer, Allen "Skipper" Schaffer. Surviving daughter Melody Horne of Poughkeepsie.
Mrs. Schaffer had 2 sisters Rose Mary Johnson of Milan NY, Beatrice Bailey of Penn Yan, NY, 2 brothers Frank Horne of Willington NC and Donald Horne of Florida. Grandchildren Jennifer Corcoran, Tanya Schaffer, and Kimberly Schaffer all of New Paltz. As well as Jesse, Eugene, Richard, Guy, Cynthia, and Crystal. 9 great-grandchildren, several stepchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends that will miss her.
Per Mrs. Scahffers request there will be no services, she wanted to give back and her body will be donated to Albany Medical Center. Please feel free to give donations in her memory to the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 17, 2019