|
|
Helen Ladensack
Red Hook - Helen E. Ladensack, 76, of Brunswick, Georgia, departed this life Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
Born on November 28, 1942 in Rhinebeck, NY to the late Charles "Buster" and Flora Elizabeth R. Coon. She was a graduate of Red Hook High School in Red Hook, NY. Helen moved to Brunswick with her husband Joseph who was serving in the US Navy. They were stationed at Glynco in 1964 and returned to live in Brunswick in 1992. She was a Navy wife for 59 years.
In her early adult years she was employed as a receptionist with The Glynn County Mental Health Facility. Later in life she served as President of The American Legion Auxiliary 2009-2011. In 1990 she was named as Navy Spouse of The Year by the Navy League. She also served as US Navy Command Ombudsman from 1983-1992.
Mrs. Ladensack was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Nativity of Our Lady. She served as Lay Director of Savannah for Cursillo. She also served her church in organization and lecture of daily encouragement with The Mornings with Jesus Program. Mrs. Ladensack was a SGHS volunteer cancer patient driver, a doting mother and wife, and enjoyed serving our Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Charles Ladensack.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Joseph Ladensack of Brunswick, GA; a son, Lee Thames Ladensack of Sky Valley, GA; two daughters, Jo-Ellen Marie Finer-Frock and husband Michael of Odum, GA and Jennifer Michelle Nield-Gartrell and husband Douglas of Fayetteville, NC; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a sister, Joanne Elaine Dunne of Red Hook, NY and several nephews.
Local visitation will be held on Friday, August 30th, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY. Interment with commital prayers will follow in the family plot at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook, NY.
Funeral service and visitation were also held in Brunswick, GA.
Memorials may be made to St. Williams Catholic Church, Heartland Hospice of Brunswick or The .
Local arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 28, 2019