Helen M. Campbell
Rhinebeck - Helen M. Campbell, 86, of Rhinebeck, NY, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home at Arbor Ridge at Brookmeade following a brief illness.
Born on February 2, 1934, in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late A. Herbert and Helen (Phillips) Campbell.
Helen graduated from Highland High School, earned a Bachelors Degree in Nursing from Syracuse University, and a Masters in Public Health from the University of Minnesota. For many years prior to her retirement in 1995, she was the Director of Long Term Care Services with the NYS Department of Health. Previously she also worked as a Nursing Instructor with Russell Sage College in Troy, NY and as a Public Health Nurse for Rensselaer County.
Helen is survived by her siblings, Elizabeth (Richard) Dill of Red Hook, NY, and Donald (Karen) Campbell of Red Hook, NY; her niece and nephew, Kerri (David) Luftman of Glen Rock, NJ, and Christopher (Candice Bao) Campbell of San Francisco, CA; her grandnieces and grandnephew, Jillian & Natalie Luftman, and Findon & Imogen Campbell; along with extended family, friends and colleagues.
In addition to her parents, a brother, Thomas Campbell predeceased her.
Helen was a long time supporter of theater and the arts, which included being a Lifetime Member of Mac Haydn Theater in Chatham, NY. She also supported many organizations that were involved with the protection of animals and wildlife. She was a member of the Red Hook Country Club, and enjoyed extensive travel with family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service and interment at St. Pauls Lutheran Cemetery in Red Hook will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Helen's memory to Mac Haydn Theater, PO Box 204, Chatham, NY 12037, or the Dutchess Country SPCA, 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 13, 2020