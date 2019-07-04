|
|
Helen M. Kaehler
Myrtle Beach - Helen M. Kaehler, 84, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born December 16, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Bomba) Filler.
Helen graduated from FD Roosevelt High School in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart, Monty Kaehler, on July 4, 1953 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel. Helen volunteered at Vassar Bros. Hospital. She went to work in Dutchess County Family Court in 1964 and served as Deputy Chief Clerk. She continued on to serve as Deputy Chief Clerk in the NYS Surrogate Court until November, 1996. Helen was a member of Zonta International Women's Advocacy organization. Helen enjoyed reading, gardening, sailing, and golf. She was a member of Dutchess Golf and Country Club, in Poughkeepsie, NY. Helen, with her husband Monty, retired to Brunswick Plantation in Calabash, NC in 1997 where she continued to golf and enjoy the ocean. In 2015, they moved to Brightwater Senior Living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim Kaehler (Dwight) Chamberlain of Greenville, SC; former son-in-law, John J. (Brenda) Dunn; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Kaehler; and sister-in-law, Sandra Filler. She is also survived by her grandchildren Devon, Luke, and Victoria Chamberlain, and Kelsey and John J. Dunn; & five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Monfred Kaehler, son, Richard Kaehler, daughter, Kathy Kaehler Dunn, and brother, Edward Filler.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held for Helen and Monty on Friday, July 12 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Brightwater Senior Living, Myrtle Beach.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 4, 2019