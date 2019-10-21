|
|
Helen Patricia De Bellis
Sayville - Helen Patricia De Bellis of Sayville, New York, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. According to her wishes she was cremated and buried on October 19th. Her funeral service was held at Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ, where she was a much beloved member.
Helen was pre-deceased in 2004 by her dear husband, Michael E. De Bellis, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia De Bellis and her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Spahn; her son, Dr. Davide De Bellis and his wife, Lynette Scianna De Bellis; and her son, Thomas De Bellis and his wife, Anne Suozzi-De Bellis. Helen is also survived by grandchildren: Frank Di Giovanni and his wife, Jennifer Di Giovanni; Adrianna Di Giovanni and her partner, Patrick Benvenuto; Michael G. Spahn and his wife Anna K. Spahn; Julianna De Bellis Kimbark and her husband, Brian Kimbark; Steven De Bellis; Michael De Bellis, IV; and Katy De Bellis. Her grandson, Darryl J. Spahn, pre-deceased her.
Helen, 93 years old at the time of her death, was born in Elmhurst, Queens on March 17,1926. Her St. Patrick's birthday was always a specially celebrated day with green cakes by her parents, Frank and Nancy Piro Barberio and her siblings: Haydee, Hedwig, Euclid, and Enid. After her marriage to Michael, the St. Patrick's Day parties and traditions continued right up to her 93rd birthday.
She met Michael after being formally introduced by a Newtown High teacher, Miss Grundy, who knew both of them. Their marriage, on May 29, 1948 was loving and fun filled despite her illnesses. They traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe. Favorite places were Italy,Ireland, England, and Alaska. Her travels continued into her 80s with a wonderful trip to Barcelona with her daughter's book club.
After seeing their children through college, Helen attended college herself late in life: Suffolk Community College, and Stony Brook University. She attained a Masters degree in Management at Adelphi University in 1983.
Helen always had a profound and abiding sympathy for those in need; during college her interest social justice deepened. She was a talented craftswoman and silver jewelry artist. She enjoyed singing, cooking gourmet meals, reading deeply and widely, and indulging her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and everyone she met.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019