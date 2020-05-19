|
|
Helen Rodelli
Milton - Helen Rodelli, Our Loving Angel, went to be with the Lord peacefully on May 18, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born in Highland on April 3, 1924 of Parents John & Mary Bellacicco, Helen was one of 9 children. Graduating from Highland High School 1942 and three years later married the love of her life Joseph M. Rodelli from Milton on October 21, 1945 Helen and Joseph Sr. were married for 65 years.
Helen worked at Marlboro School District for 28 years in food service.
Helen also was an election officer here in town for many years retiring at 93. She was an active member of St. James Church for over 55 years and member of the Holy Names Society. Member of the Milton Engine Company Ladies Auxiliary. She is an active member American Legion Post 124, Marlboro for over 5 years and Milton/ Marlboro senior citizens organization respectively.
Helen is survived by 6 children Maryellen & Frank Fazio, Lorraine & Richard Palermo, Joann & Harry Eckert, Michael Rodelli and Gail, Joseph Rodelli Jr. and Anthony & Pamela Rodelli and predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2011 and infant son Michael. Her legacy entails 11 grandchildren; Nicole & Tom Pacella, Michelle & Carmine Fuoco, Elizabeth & Joseph Vacanti, Gina & William Atkins, Ricky & Maria Palermo,Tom & Reanie Palermo, Staci & Jason Hinsey, Jamie & Tara Eckert, Matthew & Kristen Eckert, Joseph Rodelli 3rd, Jennifer & Tom Miller.
22 great grandchildren; Adrianna, Alexia, Antonio, Jayda, Emily, Nicholas, Drew ,Carly, Giovanni, Jenna, Rylee, Dean, Joey 4th, Brayden, Viviana, Laila, Lorenzo, Keegan, Harper, Caleb, Ashley, #23 Baby Joseph arriving in August.
Helen is also survived by sister Mary Parker of Highland & brothers Leonard Bellacicco of Highland, Albert Bellacicco of South Carolina & John Bellacicco Jr. of Florida and spouses.
Helen was predeceased by four siblings. Helen was loved by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom Grandmother Great Grandma Where do we begin….. She was someone who shows unconditional love, someone who teaches you at a very young age all the family traditions that she hopes that you would carry on with your own children. She's someone who always lends an ear, shoulder to cry on or a smile to warm your heart. She is completely and utterly Irreplaceable, Truly someone that God took a longer time making her absolutely perfect before he shared Her with us. WE LOVE YOU!
We know your love of GOD and Praying got you through All.
There will be no public calling hours. Graveside services and burial will be private for the immediate family at St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlboro.
We want to thank hospice for their care of Mom.
In lieu of flowers please send all donations to Milton Engine Co No.1 and EWTN
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020