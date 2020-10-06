1/1
Helen Shoureck
Helen Shoureck

POUGHQUAG - Helen Jane Shoureck, 89, an area resident for over 20 years, died on October 5, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She previously lived in Scarsdale.

Born in Yonkers on January 18, 1931, Helen was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen (Smith) Collins.

On July 2, 1954 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Bronxville, she married Walter Shoureck. Her husband of 66 years survives at home. She is also survived by her children, Nancy Graf of Poughquag, Edward Shoureck of Highland, and Scott Shoureck and his husband Jean Francois Pilon of Newburgh; her grandchildren, Robert J. Graf, Jr., Zachary Graf, Emily Graf, Caitlin Shoureck, and Meghan Shoureck; her great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Hank Collins.

Helen enjoyed spending her winters in Cape Coral, FL and her summers in the Adirondacks (Elizabethtown). She liked doing ceramics, crocheting, and knitting. Most of all, Helen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services and burial at St. Denis Cemetery will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home. Please visit Helen's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
