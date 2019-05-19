|
|
Helen T. Tuohy
Verbank -
Helen T. Tuohy, 82, of Verbank, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center. She was born on September 20, 1936 in Poughkeepsie to the late Herbert and Carmella (Diorio) Gilleo.
Helen worked for Cornell Cooperative in Millbrook for many years. She enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds. She was also a member of the 4H club. She married Mr. Tuohy on December 2, 1979 in Verbank and spent 40 years together.
Helen is survived by her husband, Daniel J. Tuohy; daughters, Stacey and her husband, Robert Justino, Stephanie and her husband, Dennis Rugar and Sharlene and her husband, Robert Sisco; son, Daniel P. Tuohy; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Deputy Charles Scott in 1966 and son, Kevin Tuohy in 2017.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home, from 4 to 8 PM at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10 AM from St. Joseph's Church, 15 North Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Helen's memory to , stjude.com.
To leave an online condolence and for directions please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019