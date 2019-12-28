|
Helga Adamakis
Poughkeepsie - Helga Adamakis, 81, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away December 28, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
She was born May 4, 1938 in Berlin, Germany the daughter of Eric & Gertrude Dean. She married Costa Adamakis in the Bronx on March 3, 1961.
He predeceased her on June 1, 2012. Helga was a secretary and later stayed home to care for her children.
She was a former member of Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She was loved by all who knew her. She left a mark on so many with her kind heart and gentle nature. She enjoyed playing backgammon, cards, mahjong & Bingo.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Kalli & George Kustas of Poughkeepsie and Sandy & Gary Kiernan of St. Augustine, FL. Her grandchildren: Eleni Zimoulis, Nick Kustas, Danielle Millet, Sean Kiernan & Sarah Jones. Other survivors include her great grandchildren, her sister, Elsa Dean, & brother, Helmut Dean, and several nieces and nephews.
A Time of Remembrance will be held Monday December 30, 2019 4-7PM at the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club 135 S Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. There are no services and burial is at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019