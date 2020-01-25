|
Helga Eigenrauch
Pawling - Helga Eigenrauch, 91, a resident of Pawling, NY since 1961, passed away peacefully at home January 23, 2020 surrounded by her family and devoted caregivers.
Born in Germany on June 21, 1928, she was the daughter of Heinrich and Marie (Poos) Soethe. She married Heinz Eigenrauch on June 11, 1950; he predeceased her on February 25, 2002.
Helga loved gardening, baking, cooking, sewing, and knitting, and was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church of Christ the King in Pawling.
Helga is survived by her son, Ralph and his wife Kathi of Trumbull, CT and her daughter, Marion and her husband Jim Hagge of St. Louis, MO, and four grandchildren, Alex & Allison Hagge and Christopher & Valerie Eigenruach.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM. A funeral service will follow at the Lutheran Church of Christ the King, 14 Pine Drive, Pawling at 11 AM. Burial will be immediately after at Pawling Cemetery, with a reception following at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helga may be made to the Lutheran Church of Christ the King, 14 Pine Drive, Pawling, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020