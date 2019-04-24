|
Henry Dicker
VERBANK - Henry William Dicker, formerly of Verbank, New York, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Haven of North Hills in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Henry was born January 25, 1923 in Springfield, Maine, the son of Jessie and Evie Dicker. His wife, Edna Dicker preceded him in death in June 2018.
Mr. Dicker served in the Army Air Corps. during World War II as a radio operator and instructor. On return to the Millbrook area, Henry and his wife settled in Verbank, NY. Henry spent most of his years as a mail carrier and retired from the US Post Office in 1983. He was an active member of the Verbank Methodist Church.
Henry will be dearly missed, and fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and husband, an avid gardener, baseball and women's basketball fan, and enjoyed traveling in his younger years.
He also enjoyed reading Western novels, and watching John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart movies. He always had a positive attitude, and showed self-discipline and perseverance that was always an example to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings. He is survived by his five children, Lorraine (Domenic), David (Melissa), Duane, Wendy and Noreen (Jim), 13 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3p.m. at the Verbank United Methodist Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow. Refreshments will be served in the Parish Hall immediately following the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Verbank Methodist Church, 9 N Clove Road, Verbank, NY 12545, in his memory.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019