Dr. Henry Evan Powderly
Pawling -
Dr. Henry Evan Powderly of Pawling, former principal of H.C. Crittendon Middle School in Armonk died Friday of complications related to pancreatic cancer and Parkinson's disease. He was 75 years old. Dr. Powderly was born on Aug. 23, 1944 in Warwick, New York to parents Sarah Jane Jones and John William Powderly. He grew up in Matamoras, Pennsylvania with his parents and older brother John "Jack" Powderly. He was a proud graduate of both the University of Scranton and the University of Loyola, Chicago and worked early in his career as a school administrator in Pennsylvania's Delaware Valley.
In 1976, Dr. Powderly made what would end up being the most important decision of his life when he left Pennsylvania to take a school principal job in Van Buren, Maine, a small town along the Canadian border in northern Maine. It was there where he met the love of his life, Della Theresa Madore. On October 11, 1976, Dr. Powderly and Della eloped, and they stayed married for 43 years until his death. They have two children together; Henry Even Powderly II of Yarmouth, Maine, and Nicole Fodor of Warwick.
Dr. Powderly, who earned his doctorate from Fordham University in 1993 and served as an adjunct professor there, derived much joy from his work as a school principal, and he took particular pride in the success of H.C. Crittendon. Under Dr. Powderly's leadership, HC Crittenden was named a National Blue Ribbon Public School in 2006. Excellence was his baseline. "The best for the best is the best for all," he would say.
Dr. Powderly is survived by his wife and his children, his son-in-law Michael, his daughter-in-law Samantha, his grandchildren Gwyneth, Margaux, Michael Henry and Nathaniel, his miniature pincer Romeo, his dissertation "Anatomy of an Annexation" and the immeasurable impact he made on the students, colleagues, friends and family who benefitted from his wisdom, support and love.
Visitation will be held 5 - 8 pm on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14 at Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street in Pawling. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at Horn & Thomes from 12 -1 pm.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020