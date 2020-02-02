|
|
Henry H. Luttman, Jr.
DOVER PLAINS, NY - Henry H. Luttman, Jr., 76, of Dover Plains, NY died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home. Mr. Luttman was born on March 31, 1943 in the Bronx, NY, the son of the late Henry H. and Martha Luttmann, Sr. A native of Yonkers, NY, he was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Yonkers, NY and a 1967 graduate of the New York State Police Academy. From June 10, 1962 to March 14, 1968, he proudly served in the United States Navy including service aboard the USS Kankakee. On June 1, 1969 in Mount Vernon, NY, he married Olga Berrio.
From 1967 to 2000, Mr. Luttman was a proud member of the New York State Police and retired as a senior investigator with the New York State Police in Somers.
Besides his wife, Olga C. of Dover Plains, NY; his son, Kenneth Luttman and his wife, Kathryn of Fishkill, NY; his daughter, Jennifer Wendel and her husband, Eric of Fallston, MD and a sister, Linda Murphy and her husband, Raphael of Chappaqua, NY. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Elisabeth, Kenneth (Jr.) and Emily Luttman and Matthew and Joshua Wendel and a myriad of dedicated and loving in-laws, nieces and nephew.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Dover Plains.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (https://www.hvhospice.org/) or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at (https://www.stjude.org/).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020