Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Henry J. Butts


1949 - 2020
Henry J. Butts Obituary
Henry J. Butts

Poughkeepsie, NY - Henry J. Butts, 70, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Born on October 29, 1949 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of Dorothy (Yeno) Butts of Poughkeepsie, NY and the late Henry W. Butts. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Henry was an avid baseball fan and played on the senior softball league in Poughkeepsie. He was also a member of VFW Post #170 in Poughkeepsie, NY.

In addition to his mother, Henry is survived by a daughter Melissa; two brothers, Michael (April) Butts of Poughkeepsie, NY and Joseph Butts of Phoenix, Az and a sister, JoAnn Bedford of Kerhonkson, NY. He is also survived by his faithful dog, Toby, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his father, Henry was predeceased by a son, Jeremiah.

Graveside services with military honors and burial at South Dover Rural Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -