Henry Ketterer



Miltn - Henry Ketterer, age 74, of Milton, New York, Entered eternal rest at Vassar Brothers Hospital on Sunday, July 13, 2014. He was born March 10, 1940 in Kingston, NY to Henry and Vivien Ketterer. He graduated from Kingston High School and then received his Bachelors of Music Degree from Ithaca College. His graduate studies were done mostly at Marlboro High School, and upon retirement continued teaching by giving private lessons.



He was an accomplished professional musician and played percussion and piano in many groups throughout his lifetime. He was an active member of professional organizations including NYSSMA, NAFMA, and UCMEA. He was a past president of the Wayne County Music Educators, a past president of the Ulster County Music Educators, and a Zone 9 Representative to NYSSMA, where he was an adjudicator for almost 50 years. He was also a member of the Marlboro Milton Lions Club.



In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing and listening to jazz, antique cars, model trains, baseball, and travel.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ardis Leyburn Ketterer, a son James Ketterer and wife Lisa of Albany, NY, and a daughter, Kate Weiss and husband Joe of Ridgefield, Conn. and three graddaughters, Molly Ketterer, Alicia Weiss, and Emily Weiss. He was predeceased by daughter, Margaret "Peg" Ketterer.



Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 15 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Rt 9W, Marlboro, NY. The funeral will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Highland, with Rev. Dave Mason officiating, on Wednesday, July 16, 2014 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow the service in the Social Hall of the Church.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Highland handicapped accessibility project (PO box 725, Highland, NY 12528 or to Ithaca College School of Music, Ithaca, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store