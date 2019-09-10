|
Henry "Bud" Kopp
CLINTON CORNERS - Henry "Bud" Kopp Jr., 73 of Clinton Corners, passed away on August 29, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Passaic, NJ on September 12, 1945, he was the son of the late Henry G. and Ruth Meyer Kopp.
Bud was a technology instructor in the Millbrook Central School District for many years. He is survived by his daughter Loren T. Donohue and his sister Joyce McGowan. He also leaves behind several close friends and their families.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019