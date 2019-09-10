Services
Allen Funeral Home
3270 Franklin Ave.
Millbrook, NY 12545
845-677-9611
Henry "Bud" Kopp


1945 - 2019
Henry "Bud" Kopp Obituary
Henry "Bud" Kopp

CLINTON CORNERS - Henry "Bud" Kopp Jr., 73 of Clinton Corners, passed away on August 29, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Passaic, NJ on September 12, 1945, he was the son of the late Henry G. and Ruth Meyer Kopp.

Bud was a technology instructor in the Millbrook Central School District for many years. He is survived by his daughter Loren T. Donohue and his sister Joyce McGowan. He also leaves behind several close friends and their families.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.

For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
