Henry "Hank" Lintel, age 87, was an entrepreneur, veteran and engineer, but loved ones knew Hank as their friend, a fierce golf and tennis partner, and as a loving father, husband and "Poppy" to seven grandchildren. Born and raised in Arlington, N.Y. Henry Lintel passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Pierce, Florida on March 13, 2020. Henry is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Eleanor Lintel (née Dorsey); his four children, Jeffrey Lintel, Pamela O'Neil, Denise Hazen and husband John McNett and Melanie Seidler and husband Patrick Seidler; and his seven grandchildren, Shannon O'Neil, Daniel O'Neil, Harrison Seidler, Stephanie Lintel, Connor Seidler, Shelby Lintel and Katherine Hazen. He is predeceased by his parents and sister Karen Pells and his long-time companion, a Shih Tzu-mix named Buddy. Henry was born on December 9, 1932 to Henry and Marion Williams Lintel. A star athlete, he graduated from Arlington High School and received his AAS degree in Civil Engineering from Westchester Community College. He served his country in the U.S. Army Tank Corps, where he guarded the Berlin Wall during the Korean War. Henry then returned to marry his bride Eleanor "Ellie" Dorsey in May of 1956 and start a career at then-nascent IBM. When his father became ill, Henry took over the family business, the Williams & Lintel Painting and Decorating Company, which he ran for 34 years. Henry also founded and owned the Dutchess Racquet Club on Salt Point Turnpike, and passed on his competitive spirit and love of fishing, golf and tennis to his family. Shortly before he passed, Hank tied for first place in the Men's Super Senior golf tournament at the Meadowood Golf and Tennis Club. He has been a member of the club for over 30 years. As a long-time member of the Lions Club, Henry's generosity and warm heart touched the lives of everyone he met. The Lintel family will deeply miss their "North Star," who was always ready to offer his pragmatic advice, wit, and tell a great story over early morning coffee. The Lintel family would like to thank Treasure Coast Hospice for their compassion in caring for Hank. At his request, burial services will be kept private and held at the family's convenience. An online guestbook can be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020