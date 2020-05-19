|
Henry Pelletier
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Henry David Pelletier, Jr. (aka Dink), 94, died on May 17, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
He was born in New Britain, CT on December 29, 1925 to Henry D. Pelletier and Martha Reynolds Pelletier. Henry was very proud of his Irish heritage, making the trips to Ireland and even kissed the "Blarney Stone".
After high school, Henry enlisted in the Army Air Corp and proudly served his country as a gunner on a B24. He was a parishioner at Our Lade of the Cape the St. Columba Church.
After the service, he attended St. Michael's College, University of Lausanne, Switzerland and earned a degree in French from Brown University in 1951. And so began his career in international sales, first at W.R. Grace and then at R.J. Reynolds Metals. Wising now to remain state-side, he accepted a position as a Detail Man for Smith, Kline, and French. Fulfilling his dream, Henry worked as a buyer for IBM, East Fishkill from 1966 until his retirement in 1987.
Henry and Marita (Fallon) Pelletier were married on July 25, 1964 in St. Mary's Church, Manhasset, LI.
Henry was the devoted father of: Bernadette Pelletier Olsen (Tim), James Pelletier (MaryAnne), and Martha Pelletier. Also missing their grandpa are Emily Olsen Rowan (Hunter), Mary Olsen, Jack Olsen, Shannon Pelletier, Zachery Pelletier, Danny Hobbs, and Jimmy Hobbs; He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Gary Pelletier, Shelley Pelletier, Marie Pelletier, Bonnie Douglas (Mark), Janine Carpino (Dave), and Kathy Tatto (Frank). Henry was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Mary Pelletier.
Some of our fondest memories are those of summer days spent with family and friends at Point O' Woods and twenty-nine summers at our home on South Denis, Cape Cod.
If you wish, a memorial donation may be made in Henry's name to St. Columba Church, PO Box 428, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Columba, or to Sparrow's Nest, 946 Route 376 #7, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
Due to current restrictions, a Mass of the Resurrection will be held at a future time at St. Columba Church. A private graveside ceremony at St. Denis Cemetery will be held this week. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Henry's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020