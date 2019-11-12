|
|
Henry Piccoli
Hopewell Junction - Henry Modesto Piccoli, 92, an area resident since 1999 and previously of the Bronx, died on November 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Born on May 26, 1927 in New York City, Henry was the son of Modesto and Maria (Peveri) Piccoli. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during World War II and worked as a Police Officer for the NYPD until his retirement. Henry was a parishioner at St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction and always said "Family is Everything."
Henry is survived by his children, Richard Piccoli and his wife Linda of Wappingers Falls, Henry Piccoli and his wife Kathleen of East Meadow, LI, Leslie Cillis and her husband Anthony of Dix Hills, Joseph Piccoli and his wife Claudia of Savannah, GA, Lisa Vecchio and her husband Frank of CT, and Claudia Goldstein and her husband Laurence of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Maureen and her husband Paul, Richard and his wife Cheryl, Michael and his wife Lauren, Kristin, Kaitlyn and her husband Brad, Steven, Henry, Matthew, Robert, Jonathan, and Daniel; and his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Nicholas, Leila, Benjamin, Olivia, and James; his siblings, Frank Piccoli and Diane Lamberti.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10 am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale.
Donations may be made in Henry's memory to the Castle Point VA. Please visit Henry's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019